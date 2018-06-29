Cardinals Look to Purchase Memphis Affiliate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals hope to purchase their minor-league affiliate in Memphis as city leaders there consider a plan to save the financially strapped Class AAA Redbirds.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that general manager John Mozeliak and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. are scheduled to meet with Memphis business leaders Tuesday to pitch the plan.

The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation and the Cardinals announced a tentative purchase deal last week. The Memphis City Council will consider the offer at its Dec. 3 meeting, The city would acquire AutoZone Park and lease the stadium to the Cardinals

The Cardinals already own three of their minor-league affiliates: Class A Palm Beach and the Gulf Coast League team, both of which play in Jupiter, Fla., and Class AA Springfield in southwest Missouri.