Cardinals looking to bring the brooms against LA

ST. LOUIS - The Redbirds have been very hot this season. In fact, the Cardinals who are currently 70-57, have won 12 of their last 15 games and sit just two and half games back of Chicago (71-53), the team at the top of the NL Central.

The Cardinals who will finish up their regular season on September 30th, are still fighting hard for the final wild card spot in the National League. As of Wednesday, St. Louis is neck and neck with Milwaukee who has just one more loss than the Cardinals. The Cardinals will be looking for their 71st win on Wednesday night and the series sweep against the Dodgers out at sunny Dodger Stadium.

The Cardinals will send RHP Jack Flaherty, with an ERA of 3.05 to the mound. As for the Dodgers, Walker Buehler who is 6-4, will start in the circle.

Game time scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.