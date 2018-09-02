Cardinals Lose 3B David Freese with Broken Hand

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Cardinals are looking for a fill-in starter at third base after David Freese broke a bone in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch.

Freese was hit on his left hand by a pitch from Scott Linebrink in the sixth inning during the Atlanta Braves' 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Sunday. Freese left the game in the bottom of the inning, and Daniel Descalso moved from second base to third. X-rays at the stadium showed the broken bone. The Cardinals did not say how long Freese is expected to be out.

Descalso was in the game because starting second baseman Nick Punto left in the fourth due to tightness in his left hamstring.

Albert Pujols moved from first base to third in the eighth, his first appearance at the position since Sept. 23, 2002, against Arizona.