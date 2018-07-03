Cardinals lose 5-0 lead, hang on to beat the Marlins 5-4

MIAMI - The St. Louis Cardinals led the Miami Marlins 5-0 after five innings Thursday, but that lead evaporated in the middle innings and the Cardinals were forced to sweat out a 5-4 win.

The Cardinals built the five run lead by getting to Marlins' starting pitcher Jose Fernandez early with two home runs in the third inning. First, Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run home run that scored Jeremy Hazelbaker to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. Then later in the inning, Matt Holliday knocked a solo home run to right field to extend the Cardinals' advantage to 3-0.

Two innings later, St. Louis added two more runs. Diaz doubled to left field and scored Hazelbaker, who opened the inning with a triple, to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead. Matt Adams then added St. Louis' second run of the inning with a single to right field that scored Diaz and stretched the Cardinals' edge to 5-0.

The Marlins' climb back into the game began in the bottom of the sixth inning with three runs to cut the Cardinals' lead to 5-3. Chris Johnson put Miami on the board with an RBI double that brought home Adeiny Hechavarria and made the score 5-1. Martin Prado added two more runs for Miami with a two-run home run to left field that scored Johnson and trimmed the St. Louis' lead to 5-3.

Miami brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to a double down the right field line by Ichiro Suzuki that put runners on second and third base for Hechavarria. Hechavarria plated the Marlins' fourth run of the game on an RBI groundout that brought in J.T. Realmuto and shrunk the Cardinals' lead to 5-4.

But the Marlins' comeback would end there thanks to scoreless eighth and ninth innings from Kevin Siegrist and Seung Hwan Oh, respectively for St. Louis. The scoreless ninth inning from Oh earned him his seventh save of the season.

Cardinals' starter Michael Wacha went six innings and allowed three runs on four hits for his sixth win of the season. Wacha's record is now 6-7.

Fernandez, who lasted five innings and allowed five runs on six hits, took the loss to drop his season record to 12-5.

St. Louis' second game of the four game series with the Marlins is set for Friday night at 6:10 p.m.