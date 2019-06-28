Cardinals lose first series in weeks
ST. LOUIS - Oakland's 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday was St. Louis's first series loss in two weeks.
The game got off to a slow start, but Beau Taylor injected some energy. He hit a home run in the 4th inning to put Oakland on the scoreboard.
St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright struck out 9 through 6.2 innings, but it wasn't enough to hold the A's lineup.
The next run would be another Oakland home run from Matt Chapman in the 7th inning to make it 2-0.
The Cardinals will try for a comeback on Friday in a three-game series in San Diego.
