Cardinals lose momentum, give up series win

PHOENIX - The St. Louis Cardinals suffered another 9-7 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks, losing the series 2-1.

The Cardinals just came off a four-game series sweep in Chicago, where they clenched a playoff berth.

They fell short this week. It was a high scoring game right off the bat.

St. Louis dominated with five runs by the 6th inning. Down 5-2, Arizona was quick to respond. A double to deep right put the Diamondbacks up one, but Junior Fernández's wild pitch put the offense in position to even the score. Arizona turned the game around and led 9-5 by the end of the inning.

Neither team would score again until the 9th inning when the Cardinals put up two, but the Diamondbacks sealed their fate soon after with an out at second.

St. Louis will play at Wrigley Field on Friday where they managed a four-game series sweep and clenched a playoff spot last weekend.

The Cardinals need the Milwaukee Brewers to lose at least two games to stay ahead and clinch the NL Central division. The Brewers are currently 1.5 games back with four games left in the regular season.