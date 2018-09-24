Cardinals maintain 1.5 game wild card lead with sweep

The Cardinals improved to 87-69 with this weekend's sweep.

St. Louis - The St. Louis Cardinals entered this weekend’s series with the Giants clinging to a 1.5 game lead over the Dodgers for the final National League Wild Card spot. With six games against the Brewers and Cubs on tap to end the season, St. Louis needed to take full advantage of the home series against the struggling Giants.

Matt Adams was the hero on Friday. His pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and provided the final blow in a 5-3 Cardinals win. St. Louis leaned on its bullpen for 6.1 two run innings after starter John Gant only managed to get through 2.2 innings.

Another day another hero. Tyler O’Neill played the part on Saturday, as his 10th inning walk-off home run lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory. St. Louis won despite committing four errors, as San Francisco stranded 11 base runners.

Sunday’s game went a bit more according to plan for the Cardinals. The Redbirds completed the three game sweep with a dominant 9-2 win. Miles Mikolas shut down the Giants offense on the bump, allowing just two hits and one run over seven innings to win his 17th game of the season. Mikolas’ 17th victory draws him into a tie for the National League lead in wins.

While the Cardinals impressed with the three game sweep, the Rockies matched with a three game sweep of their own this weekend. St. Louis maintains its 1.5 game lead over Colorado for the final wild card spot with the final week of the regular season ahead. The Cardinals will play a three game home series with the Brewers to start the week, and finish with a crucial three game weekend road set with the Cubs. The Rockies play at home for all seven of their games, four with Philadelphia and three against Washington.