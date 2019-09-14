Cardinals make franchise history with home runs

DENVER - The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies made their own rendition of the Home Run Derby at Thursday's game.

The Cardinals lead-off hitters in innings one through four hit homers, making franchise history for St. Louis.

Cardinal's batters Kolten Wong, Dexter Fowler, Rangel Ravelo, Marcell Ozuna, and Harrison Bader all contributed to the one run homers throughout the first four innings.

The Rockies also marked their stance with homers from Josh Fuentes in the second inning and Nolan Arenado in the third.

The second half of the game came to a lull for both teams until the Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth inning. One run included a balk from Rockies pitcher Jake McGee, allowing Matt Carpenter an automatic walk home.

St. Louis avoided a sweep in the final game of the series with a 10-3 victory over Colorado.

The Cardinals will be heading home to take on NL Central opponents Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:15 P.M.