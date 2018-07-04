Cardinals Make Offseason Move to Sign New Pitcher

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals added pitching depth to their organization, signing right-hander Angel Castro to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Castro is 4-3 with a 1.29 ERA in eight starts for Aguilas in the Dominican Winter League and the Cardinals had spots open on their 40-man roster. He has spent seven seasons in the minors since being drafted by Detroit in 2006 and also played in the Mexican League in 2010-11 and Japanese Pacific League in 2012. He has not pitched in the majors.

Last year, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Castro was 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque and made 19 starts. He also pitched for the Dominican Republic in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

The Cardinals made the move Wednesday.