Cardinals Manager Returns

AP-MO--Missouri News Preview,0483Missouri News Preview Good morning. Here is the latest update of the top Missouri stories in sight at this hour, as well as a preview of the AP's expected report for Tuesday AMs.LATE DEVELOPMENTS: CARDINALS-LA RUSSA ST. LOUIS -- Tony La Russa will return for his 13th season with the St. Louis Cardinals, a team official told The Associated Press on Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made, did not know details of the contract. A news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT Monday at Busch Stadium. By Jim Salter. AP Photos.TUESDAY AMs PREVIEW: LURAY -- Greg Crowley's mean streak stretches almost as long as his 20-year teaching resume. There was the time he broke the jaw of a 19-year-old former student in Prairie Home. A fight during a Johnson County junior high basketball game that bloodied the mouth of an opposing player's grandfather. In 2000, already on his fifth teaching job in a decade, Crowley resigned from the Kingston school district following sexual harassment and misconduct complaints by at least a dozen students. But those troubles didn't prevent him from getting at least three more teaching jobs elsewhere in the state -- including a position as elementary school principal and superintendent of the tiny Luray district in Clark County, near the Iowa and Illinois borders. KANSAS CITY -- Closing arguments were scheduled for Monday in the case of a woman who killed a pregnant woman and cut the baby from her womb. COLUMBIA -- Stagnant salaries, crowded classrooms and political interference are just some of the problems University of Missouri professors face, according to a faculty forum Monday. ST. LOUIS -- Humane Society of Missouri officials continue to evaluate 26 dogs taken from an alleged dogfighting ring in southeast Missouri, but fear many or all of the dogs may have to be euthanized.