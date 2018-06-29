Cardinals' Matt Carpenter Leaves Game in First Inning

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter left Tuesday night's game against San Diego with an apparent injury after hitting a double in the first inning.

Carpenter appeared to hurt himself as he left the batter's box. Daniel Descalso ran for Carpenter and scored on Carlos Beltran's two-out single, and stayed in the game at third base for St. Louis.

Carpenter got the start at third for the second consecutive game as David Freese sat out. Freese is mired in a 6-for-42 slump over the last 12 games, dropping his batting average from .312 to .259 since May 9.