Cardinals NLDS Schedule

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres

NLDS Schedule and Tentative Pitching Probables

Game 1 at San Diego October 3rd 3 p.m.

Chris Carpenter (15-8, 3.09 ERA) vs Jake Peavy (11-14, 4.09 ERA)

Game 2 at San Diego October 5th 3 p.m.

Jeff Suppan (12-7, 4.12 ERA) vs. Chris Young (3.46 ERA)

Game 3 at St. Louis October 7th TBD

Jeff Weaver (5-4, 5.18 ERA) vs Woody Williams (12-5, 3.65 ERA)

Game 4 (if necessary) at St. Louis October 8th TBD

Game 5 (if necessary) at San Diego October 9th TBD