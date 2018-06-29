Cardinals OF Holliday leaves early with tightness in back

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Cardinals left fielder Matt Holliday left Saturday's game against Cincinnati in the bottom of the first inning because of tightness in his back.

Holliday doubled and scored before leaving. He has hit safely in all 10 games for St. Louis this season, and his double was his first extra-base hit. He is batting .363.

Jon Jay moved from center to left field and Peter Bourjos entered the game.