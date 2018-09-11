Cardinals OF Holliday leaves game with quad strain

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday left Wednesday night's game with the Cincinnati Reds with a right quad strain after pulling up while running to first base on a double play that ended the first inning.

It is the same injury that sidelined Holliday for 31 games earlier this season. The Cardinals announced that an update on Holliday's condition would be made Thursday.

Holliday, a seven-time All-Star, is hitting .290 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

Holliday was replaced in the lineup by Mark Reynolds, who entered the game at first base, while Stephen Piscotty moved to left field.

 

