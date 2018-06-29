Cardinals on Losing End of Historic Game

NEW YORK (AP) -- Johan Santana pitched the first no-hitter in New York Mets' history, helped by an umpire's missed call and an outstanding catch in left field in an 8-0 victory over St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.



After a string of close calls in their 51-season history, Santana finally finished the job in the Mets' 8,020nd game since the team was born in 1962.

He needed a couple of key assists to do it.

Carlos Beltran, back at Citi Field for the first time since the Mets traded him last July, hit a line drive over third base in the sixth inning that hit the foul line and should have been called fair. But third base umpire Adrian Johnson ruled it foul and the no-hitter was intact.

Mike Baxter made a tremendous catch in left field to rob Yadier Molina of extra bases in the seventh, getting injured in the process.