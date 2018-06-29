Cardinals P Carpenter has Shoulder Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter is expected to be back for the 2013 season after surgery Thursday to repair a nerve injury in his right shoulder.

The neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas. The Cardinals say rehabilitation should take two to three months and Carpenter should be able to have a normal offseason.

The 37-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched all season and hasn't been on the mound since winning Game 7 of the 2011 World Series against Texas. The injury occurred during spring training.