Cardinals pick Carlos Martinez as 5th starter; Jaime Garcia to the DL

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have picked Carlos Martinez as their fifth starter and put pitcher Jaime Garcia on the 15-day disabled list.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny made the announcement about the rotation on Monday.

Martinez, Garcia and Marco Gonzales had been competing for the final starting spot.

The 23-year-old Martinez went 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 57 games for the NL Central champions last year. The right-hander made seven starts.

Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, John Lackey and Michael Wacha are the other starters for the Cardinals.

Garcia is sidelined because of soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder.