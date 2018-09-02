Cardinals Pitcher Chris Carpenter To Retire

ST. LOUIS - After failing to return to the mound during the 2013 season, Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter has told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he will officially retire.

Injuries were a huge factor in his decision to retire as he has dealt with a torn shoulder labrum, a torn ulnar-collateral ligament and thoracic outlet syndrome. He made seven starts in 2003, 2007-08 and 2012-13 combined.

While Carpenter suffered many injuries, when he was on the mound, he was one of the best pitchers on the team. During his career in St. Louis, Carpetner had a 95-44 with a 3.07 ERA, three all-star appearances (2005, 2006 and 2010), a NL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2009, a NL Cy Young Award in 2005 and two World Series rings. Carpenter finished with a career record 144-94, a 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 1,697 strikeouts in 2,219 1/3 innings.

Carpenter has yet to decide what to do from here whether it's coaching, working in the front office or taking a few years off.