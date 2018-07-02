Cardinals play through rain, beat Twins 3-2 again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hours after a federal investigation into possible computer hacking by the Cardinals became public, St. Louis extended its winning streak to five by beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 behind Michael Wacha's pitching and Mark Reynolds' two-run single.

Before the game, manager Mike Matheny said he was in the weight room when he first learned of the investigation into whether the Cardinals had hacked Houston's computer database. The Cardinals then completed a soggy homestand in which three games were delayed and another against Kansas City was postponed until July 23.

St. Louis is 43-22 overall and 26-7 at home, both tops in the major leagues, and matched a franchise best by reaching 43 wins in 64 games.

Minnesota has lost seven of eight.