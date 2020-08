Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social media on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post he said, "Good morning I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after following the prevention recommendations."

"As I recover, I request that you respect me and my family's privacy during my absence from the team," he said in the post.

On Monday, seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.