Cardinals playoff hopes slipping through their gloves
ST. LOUIS - The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a playoff spot with a series sweep over The St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. This is Milwaukee's first playoff spot since 2011.
The Cardinals were looking for a win to improve their chances of post-season play.
St. Louis scored its only run in the fourth inning, but Brewers' pitcher Jhoulys Chacin had shutouts in each of the last five innings.
The Cardinals had momentum and were in scoring position in the bottom of the 8th inning, but Adolis Garcia was tagged out at home plate when he tried to advance on the play to end the inning.
St. Louis will travel to Chicago for its match up against the Cubs on Friday at 1:20 p.m. It's a must-win to keep the Cardinals' play off hopes alive.
