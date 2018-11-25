Cardinals Promote Mabry to Replace McGwire

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Cardinals have promoted John Mabry to hitting coach as the replacement for Mark McGwire, who told St. Louis he won't return after three seasons and appears headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 42-year-old Mabry, whose 14 major league seasons included three stints with St. Louis, and was assistant hitting coach last season.

St. Louis also promoted Blaise Ilsley to bullpen coach on Monday as the replacement for Dyar Miller, who was not retained after one season under new manager Mike Matheny. The 48-year-old Ilsley was pitching coach for the Cardinals' Triple-A Memphis affiliate the past five seasons.

The team extended offers to pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, bench coach Mike Aldrete, third base coach Jose Oquendo and first base coach Chris Maloney to return in their current positions. They have not identified a successor to Mabry as assistant hitting coach.