Cardinals Put Berkman on 15-Day Disabled List

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have put first baseman Lance Berkman on the 15-day disabled list because of inflammation in his right knee.

Outfielder Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He was in the starting lineup on Friday night against Milwaukee.

Berkman went on the DL for the third time this season. He had surgery on his right knee in late May and said his knee is still not fully healed.

"It just needs to get stronger," Berkman said. "It's been frustrating."

Berkman is hitting .267 with two homers and seven RBIs in 28 games.