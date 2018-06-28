Cardinals Put Laird on DL, Activate Schumaker

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have put backup catcher Gerald Laird on the 15-day disabled list with a broken right index finger and activated second baseman Skip Schumaker.

The Cardinals were 8-2 in Laird's starts before he was injured Sunday when hit by a pitch. He's batting .214 with four RBIs.

Schumaker had been on the DL since April 16 with a strained right triceps.

The Cardinals sent right-hander Mitchell Boggs to Triple-A

Memphis before Monday night's game at San Diego. He is 0-2 with a 3.66 ERA and three saves, and briefly had been the Cardinals' closer.

Catcher Tony Cruz was recalled from Triple-A. The Cardinals also said right-hander Brian Broderick, taken by Washington in the Rule 5 draft, was given back to St. Louis and assigned to Memphis.