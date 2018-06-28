Cardinals put SS Furcal on DL with injured elbow

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have put All-Star shortstop Rafael Furcal on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right elbow.

Furcal left Thursday night's game at Washington after making a pair of throws in the sixth inning. He later said he felt a pop in his elbow.

The defending World Series champions made the move before Friday night's game against the Nationals. St. Louis is leading in the race for the second NL wild-card spot.

Shortstop Pete Kozma was promoted from Triple-A Memphis. He had two stints with St. Louis last year and was in the starting lineup Friday night at Washington.

The Cardinals also said outfielder Lance Berkman would be activated from the 15-day DL on Saturday. He's been out since Aug. 3 with an injured right knee.