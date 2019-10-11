Cardinals Rally Past Reds 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Holliday hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning that glanced off right fielder Jay Bruce's glove on the warning track and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Yadier Molina homered and Peter Bourjos had three hits and an RBI to help the Cardinals clinch their 26th series win to go with three losses and two splits since 2003 against Cincinnati.

Bruce had a two-run triple in the first, Billy Hamilton's second hit of the season drove in a run and Ryan Ludwick had two RBIs for the Reds.

The Reds squandered a 4-0 second-inning lead by the bottom half of the inning, and Lance Lynn (2-0) got enough support to beat Cincinnati for the second straight time.