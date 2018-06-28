Cardinals Reliever Does Not Need Elbow Surgery

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals reliever Kyle McClellan says he will not need surgery on his sore right elbow.

McClellan said Tuesday that a second opinion from noted orthopedist Dr. James Andrews confirmed an earlier diagnosis by team medical director Dr. George Paletta.

McClellan said he received an injection of platelets in his arm designed to help speed the recovery. He said he believes he'll be able to begin throwing in six weeks and would like to return to the Cardinals in August.

He went on the disabled last Friday with a strained ulnar collateral ligament and partly torn flexor muscle near his right elbow. He had pitched the previous day in San Francisco and left in the seventh inning.

McClellan has a 5.30 ERA in 16 appearances.