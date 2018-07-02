Cardinals Rout Diamondbacks, Win Second Straight Game

PHOENIX - After going into the eighth inning seperated by just two runs, the Cardinals exploded for a five-run inning to secure a 10-4 victory on the road, and take the series win against Arizona.

Entering Thursday afternoon five games below .500, St. Louis enjoyed an offensive explosion from Randal Grichuck, who went three-for-four on the afternoon with a home run and five RBIs.

Lance Lynn picked up his sixth win on the season raising his season record to 6-5, while allowing three earned runs in six innings of work.

St. Louis will open a three-game set with Washington Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15.