Cardinals, Royals Joining for Joplin Tornado Aid

JOPLIN (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals are teaming up to raise money for tornado recovery efforts in Joplin. Missouri's two Major League Baseball teams are to meet for an

interleague series June 17-19 in St. Louis. The teams will be selling jerseys, autographed items and special commemorative patches as part of their fundraising effort for Joplin. They also

will use special bases and line-up cards that bear a Joplin logo.

Gov. Jay Nixon announced the "Teams United for Joplin" campaign Wednesday during a Joplin news conference that also featured Cardinals players Adam Wainwright, Kyle McClellan and

David Freese, and team president William DeWitt III. A May 22 tornado killed at least 141 people in the Joplin area and damaged thousands of homes and businesses.