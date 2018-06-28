Cardinals Search for New Manager

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 04 2011 Nov 4, 2011 Friday, November 04, 2011 3:02:00 PM CDT November 04, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ryne Sandberg, ruled out earlier this week for the Chicago Cubs' managing vacancy, is among the candidates who will be interviewing with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sandberg managed the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A team last season and the Phillies said they have granted the Cardinals permission to talk to him.

General manager John Mozeliak said in an email to the Associated Press that the Cardinals had not determined a public strategy for the search to find a new manager. Tony La Russa resigned this week, three days after the team won the World Series.

Terry Francona and an in-house candidate, Jose Oquendo, are also believed to be on the Cardinals' list. New Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told Sandberg he wasn't a candidate to replace the fired Mike Quade.

 

