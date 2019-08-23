Cardinals Send it Deep to Pass Rockies

St. Louis - The Cards hosted the Rockies tonight after a 50 minute rain delay and it did not disappoint.

Colorado took the early lead in the game with two runs in the top of the 2nd, but the Cardinals answered back with a 2-run homer from Marcell Ozuna in the bottom of the 4th.

Rockies took the lead again with a 3-run homer by Nolan Arenado in the next inning to go up 5-2, except it was not enough as St. Louis hit a pair of 2-run home runs from Paul DeJong and Dexter Fowler to clinch the 6-5 win Thursday Night.

St. Louis moves to a half game behind the Chicago Cubs as they beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 earlier on Thursday.