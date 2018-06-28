Cardinals send Wainwright back to St. Louis

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - The Cardinals are sending ace Adam Wainwright to St. Louis to be examined by a doctor after his workout Tuesday was cut short by abdominal pain.

General manager John Mozeliak told Cardinals.com that Wainwright would be seen by Dr. Michael Brunt of Washington University on Thursday, and said the team would provide an update after the exam.

Mozeliak said he wasn't "overly concerned," given the ailment is unrelated to the pitcher's arm.

Wainwright threw his first bullpen session of spring training on Friday. The team said discomfort in his abdomen had bothered him in other drills and when running.