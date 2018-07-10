Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split

By: Sarah Hempelmann, KOMU 8 Reporter

SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants.

The Cardinals were first to get on the board in the 2nd inning after a homer from second baseman Yairo Munoz. 

The Giants then took a 3-1 lead in the 3rd.

The Cardinals tied it up in the 4th after an RBI from Munoz bringing in left-fielder Marcell Ozuna and third baseman Jedd Gyorko. 

The Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a 3-run homer in the 5th and and RBI in the 6th, the Giants led 11-4. 

The Cardinals tried to catch up in the 8th after third baseman Matt Carpenter hit a 3-run homer. 

In the end, the Giants won 13-8. 

The Cardinals will face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. 

