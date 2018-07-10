Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants.
The Cardinals were first to get on the board in the 2nd inning after a homer from second baseman Yairo Munoz.
The Giants then took a 3-1 lead in the 3rd.
The Cardinals tied it up in the 4th after an RBI from Munoz bringing in left-fielder Marcell Ozuna and third baseman Jedd Gyorko.
The Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a 3-run homer in the 5th and and RBI in the 6th, the Giants led 11-4.
The Cardinals tried to catch up in the 8th after third baseman Matt Carpenter hit a 3-run homer.
In the end, the Giants won 13-8.
The Cardinals will face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died two days after he wandered away from home and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt during a residential structure fire Monday night. Firefighters were sent to a fire... More >>
in
MOKANE - The Mokane Board of Aldermen appointed a new mayor and two new aldermen Monday night after months of... More >>
in
OSCELOA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least three people have drowned over the weekend in Missouri. The Missouri... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — After days of frenzied lobbying and speculation, President Donald Trump decided on federal appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
in
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Worley Street Sunday night. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in