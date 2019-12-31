Cardinals Set to Place Berkman on DL
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are set to place first baseman Lance Berkman on the 15-day disabled list with a calf injury he aggravated chasing a popup.
General manager John Mozeliak said the team would activate utilityman Skip Schumaker from the DL in time for Friday night's game at Pittsburgh. Schumaker was on a rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and played center field Wednesday night, going 2 for 4.
Berkman said he took a bad step going after a popup, aggravating an injury that sidelined him last weekend. Rather than battle through the injury, the club felt it best that Berkman take enough time to recover.
The 36-year-old Berkman was batting .348 with two RBIs in seven games. He was not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
