Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong extends his contract

JUPITER, FL - Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong agreed to a contract extension this morning.

DeJong signed a six-year contract for $26 million. The contract is the largest ever for a player with less than a year of service time.

The deal also includes two club options in 2024 and 2025 with a total possible value of $51.5 million.

DeJong entered the majors in late May of 2017 and assumed the starting shortstop position in June. The 24-year-old led the team with 25 homeruns, the most ever for a St. Louis rookie shortstop.

Last season, DeJong hit 26 doubles, slugged .532, covered 222 total bases, drove in 65 runs and scored 55 times.

DeJong came in second in NL Rookie of the year voting. He’s projected to start at shortstop for the Cardinals opening day. The Cardinals have deployed nine different shortstops on opening day since 2008.