Cardinals Sign Kennedy and Wells

Wells split time last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers, compiling a 2-5 record and finishing the season on the disabled list with a foot injury. He plans to be ready for spring training.

Kennedy, 30, agreed to a three-year, $10 million contract and Wells, 29, agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

The Cardinals also re-signed backup catcher Gary Bennett and inked a minor-league deal with former St. Louis starting catcher Eli Marrero.