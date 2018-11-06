Cardinals Sign Top Pick Gonzales

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have come to terms with Marco Gonzales, their top pick from the Major League Baseball draft this month.

Gonzales, taken 19th overall, pitched and played infield at Gonzaga but was drafted as a pitcher. The left-hander is coming off a junior season in which he went 7-3 with a 2.80 ERA. He started 16 of the 17 games he pitched, striking out 96 and walking 25 in 106 innings. He also led the Bulldogs with a .311 batting average with two home runs and 26 RBIs.

He earned the 2012 West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and was a Golden Spike finalist. He finished his college career with a 26-7 record and a 2.34 ERA.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed on Wednesday.