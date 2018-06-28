Cardinals Signal Pennant Push by Landing Jackson

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Edwin Jackson prefers to see the positive in being traded six times. The right-hander was dealt twice on Wednesday, going from the Chicago White Sox to the Toronto Blue Jays and then to the St.Louis Cardinals. He'll make his first start for St. Louis, his seventh major league stop, on Friday. He says he's happy to be wanted.

The 27-year-old Jackson was 7-7 with a 3.92 ERA for the White Sox and is 55-58 with a career 4.53 ERA. He throws in the mid- to upper 90s and the Cardinals believe he's capable of much better. Jackson won 14 games for Tampa Bay in 2008 and 13 for Detroit in 2009, and threw a no-hitter for Arizona a year ago at Tampa Bay.