Cardinals Still Winless

The Mets used a strong performance by pitcher John Maine to shut-out the Cardinals. Maine tossed for seven innings and struck out six cardinals, and he only allowed only one hit in those seven innings. In opposition, Cardinals starter Brandon Looper struggled though his six innings giving up eight hits, one of those a two-run home run to Carlos Beltran.

In addition to his home run in the sixth, Beltran hit another in the seventh frame. A pre season MVP favorite, Jose Reyes hit a home run of his own in the seventh.

The Cardinals only managed two hits on the night. The Cardinals have only scored two runs in their three games this season. The offense is struggling, and the Cards have given up 20 runs in the three contests.

The Cardinals next game is Saturday at 8:05 p.m. in Houston where they will take on the Houston Astros. Defending National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Carpenter was scheduled to make his second start, but he is injured and Adam Wainwright will start in his place.