Cardinals' Success May Aid Anti-Crime Effort

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Cardinals' playoff run may help the city pay for a crime-fighting effort.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said Wednesday that he wants to find money to continue a policing effort that pulled about 100 officers from daytime shifts and put them on night duty in high-crime areas.

The defending world champion Cardinals are deep into the playoffs again, in the midst of the National League championship series. Slay's office says the city gains about $400,000 for every postseason home game. The Cardinals are guaranteed to play five home playoff games. If they make the World Series, that could be up to four more.

A University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist says the hotspot policing strategy has reduced gun crime by as much as 68 percent in targeted areas.