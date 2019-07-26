Cardinals sweep Pirates; tied for first place

PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon and moved into a tie for first place in the National League Central.

The Cardinals' offense pounced on Pirates' pitching all series long, and Thursday was no different. Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong each hit solo home runs and Dexter Fowler added a two-run shot.

It was the fourth consecutive game Goldschmidt has hit a home run.

Cardinals' pitcher Miles Mikolas gave up three earned runs in six innings of work and earned the win, improving his record to 7-10 on the season.

With the win, St. Louis has moved into a tie for first place in the division with the Chicago Cubs. The two teams will play each other in a three-game series at Busch Stadium next week Tuesday through Thursday.