Cardinals sweep the Dodgers

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 this afternoon.

The win for the Cards completed a four-game sweep.

Jose Martinez had four hits and scored three times, Matt Wieters drove in three runs and Tyler O'Neill and Jedd Gyorko also contributed as St. Louis marks their fifth straight win.

The Dodgers hit well and Michael Wacha was removed from the game after 3 2/3 innings, but the Cardinals rallied from a 7-4 deficit with the help of hit batters, wild pitches, and errors by the Dodgers.

The Cardinals and the Reds will play this Saturday. It's the first game of a two-game road series for both teams as they will play in Monterey, Mexico. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM CT.