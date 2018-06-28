Cardinals Swept Despite Pujols' Return

The White Sox only needed one jolt of offense in the presence of Jim Thome, whose solo home run off Anthony Reyes broke up a pitchers' duel in the seventh inning. Freddy Garcia pitched eight shutout innings for the Southsiders, scattering four hits and striking out two. Bobby Jenks pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save, second highest in the American League.

The Cardinals head to Detroit to face the team with the best record in baseball, the 48-25 Tigers. The White Sox host the Astros, in a rematch of last year's Fall Classic.