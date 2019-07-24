Cardinals take advantage over Pirates

PITTSBURGH - St. Louis won again over Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

It was close through much of the early innings, however Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Martinez brought the Cardinals to a victory.

It has been quite the series for Goldschmidt. On Monday night he hit a grand slam to lift the St. Louis over Pittsburgh in extra innings.

Goldschmidt had a repeat performance on Tuesday night with long home run to left field, which knotted the ball game at three-a-piece.

Martinez finally put it away for the Cardinals in the fifth inning, with a home run to center field.

St. Louis already has the series advantage, but will look for the win in the four-game series on Wednesday night at PNC Park.