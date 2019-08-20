Cardinals take game one of series against Brewers

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals started off the series with a 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson held the Brewers hitless through 6 2/3 innings before being pulled at 111 pitches.

Yasmani Grandal broke up the combined no-hitter for the Cardinals in the 8th inning with two outs.

The Cardinals put up two runs in the 5th and one in the 6th. The one run in the 6th was a home run from Paul DeJong that turned off a light in the "Big Mac Land" sign in left field.

The series will continue against the Brewers on Tuesday at 6:45 PM.