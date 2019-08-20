Cardinals take game one of series against Brewers

17 hours 19 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:05:31 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in Sports
By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals started off the series with a 3-0 win over the Brewers.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson held the Brewers hitless through 6 2/3 innings before being pulled at 111 pitches.

Yasmani Grandal broke up the combined no-hitter for the Cardinals in the 8th inning with two outs.

The Cardinals put up two runs in the 5th and one in the 6th. The one run in the 6th was a home run from Paul DeJong that turned off a light in the "Big Mac Land" sign in left field.

The series will continue against the Brewers on Tuesday at 6:45 PM.

More News

Grid
List

Truckers in Missouri want to outlaw self-driving trucks
Truckers in Missouri want to outlaw self-driving trucks
JEFFERSON CITY- A group of Missouri protesters are taking a stand against self-driving trucks in the state. Over 29... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:47:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed over CAFO legislation, restraining order in place
Lawsuit filed over CAFO legislation, restraining order in place
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a restraining order Monday against Senate Bill 391, regarding regulation of concentrated... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 1:25:52 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

MLS awards expansion franchise to St. Louis for 2022 debut
MLS awards expansion franchise to St. Louis for 2022 debut
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:33:00 PM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

Suit: Catholic school fired unwed teacher for being pregnant
Suit: Catholic school fired unwed teacher for being pregnant
KANSAS CITY — A former teacher at a Catholic school in Kansas City alleges in a lawsuit that she was... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:15:00 AM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

FEMA disaster relief center in Cole County closes
FEMA disaster relief center in Cole County closes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Jefferson City is wrapping up operations on Tuesday, but... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:04:00 AM CDT August 20, 2019 in News

DHSS extends medical marijuana deadline, applications flood in
DHSS extends medical marijuana deadline, applications flood in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services received over 2,100 medical marijuana facility applications by the deadline.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:37:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program
Lucky's Market hosts Impact Day, benefits Buddy Pack Program
COLUMBIA - Going grocery shopping Tuesday could impact more than just your own home. Lucky's Market and The Food Bank... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
MU partners with Veterans' Affairs to help veterans turned students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 3:40:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
Jefferson City Airport terminal could face demolition
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
Boone Hospital opts for independent operation in future
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees announced Monday that the hospital will pursue independent operations beginning in late... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia city council approves brighter lights downtown
UPDATE: Columbia city council approves brighter lights downtown
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is approved a plan that would put brighter lights in the city's downtown area.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate found unconscious after walking away from Missouri State Fair
UPDATE: Inmate found unconscious after walking away from Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA - A Tipton Correctional Center inmate was found unconscious Monday night near Sedalia. Earlier that day, he had walked... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
MU Residential Life deals with the student overflow
COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 freshmen began classes at the University of Missouri on Monday. According to the MU... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

City Council might decide Medical Marijuana regulations Monday
City Council might decide Medical Marijuana regulations Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is expected to vote on plans establishing medical marijuana business licenses at Monday night's city... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
First of two trials for Columbia man begins Monday
COLUMBIA - The first of two trials involving a Columbia man begins with jury selection on Monday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:10:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
Police investigate two overnight crimes in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00:25 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 Monday, August 19, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT August 19, 2019 in News

Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
Waynesville man struck by boat propeller on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT August 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4pm 89°
5pm 91°
6pm 90°
7pm 87°