Cardinals take series over New York Mets

NEW YORK - The St. Louis Cardinals took game four against the New York Mets Sunday, 4-3.

New York needed a win to tie the series after losing the first two games to St. Louis.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run in the 1st inning with a man on base to give the Cardinals a 2-run lead.

The Mets scored three runs, but Goldschmidt answered with another run for the Cardinals in the 4th inning to tie the game.

Paul Dejong hit the winning home run in the 8th inning. Cardinals defense kept the next two innings short and the Mets down 4-3.

St. Louis won the series 3-1.

The Cardinals will welcome the Miami Marlins to St. Louis Monday for another four-game series.