Cardinals take sole possession of NL Central with win over Cubs

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took sole possession of the National League Central Thursday night with their 8-0 victory over the Cubs.

Jack Flaherty earned the win with seven scoreless innings pitched. He struck out nine Chicago batters. Matt Wieters had two hits, including a three-run home run.

The Cardinals win the series two games to one and now have a one game lead over the Cubs and the Brewers in the National League Central.