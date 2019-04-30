Cardinals take weekend series from the Reds

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals earned a series victory against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, winning two out of three games.

The Cardinals began the series riding a five-game winning streak, but the Reds put an end to that in game one, winning 12-1 behind great pitching. Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani put up six scoreless innings to lead Cincinnati to victory.

The Cardinals came back in game two, winning 6-3 behind Marcell Ozuna's impressive offensive performance. Ozuna can be credited for five of the six Cardinals runs, driving in three with a three-run blast in the third and two more with a two-run double in the fifth.

St. Louis closed out the series with a 5-2 victory, thanks to the Cardinals starting outfielders -- Ozuna, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez. Martinez got the offense started, driving in the first run of the game. Fowler did his part, hitting an RBI double, and Ozuna carried his momentum from game two, scoring one run for the Cardinals.

Up next, the Cardinals will take on the Washington Nationals in D.C. for a four game series on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.