Cardinals Take Wild-Card Win Over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Just like last year, the Braves lost out on a spot in the NL division series to the St. Louis Cardinals. Only this time, Atlanta was knocked out with the help of what will be remembered as one of the most disputed infield fly calls in baseball history.

Trailing by three runs, the Braves would have had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning. Instead they had runners on second and third with two outs, didn't score again and lost 6-3 Friday night in baseball's first, one-and-done, wild-card playoff game.

Just like that, the focus shifted from Chipper Jones' impending retirement and the end of Kris Medlen's winning streak to a call that led to a 19-minute delay caused by enraged fans throwing debris and a protest by Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.