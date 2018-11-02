Cardinals to honor late Taveras with uniform patches

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals will wear uniform patches this season to honor the late Oscar Taveras.

The rookie outfielder died last October in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic.

Cardinals uniforms will feature patches with Taveras' initials and his No. 18. Team chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said the club also is renovating a field in Taveras' hometown of Sosua.